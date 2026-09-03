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Home / Haryana / Sanitation crisis deepens in Hisar, workers clash with police

Sanitation crisis deepens in Hisar, workers clash with police

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 11:23 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Around 220 tonnes of garbage is generated daily in the 20 wards of Hisar town.
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Hisar’s sanitation crisis has deepened as the strike by sanitation workers entered its 29th day, with large quantities of garbage piling up across the city amid clashes between striking workers and the police and controversy over an allegedly fake photograph of police action against women protesters.

Around 220 tonnes of garbage is generated daily in the 20 wards of Hisar town. A substantial quantity has accumulated during the strike, although the Municipal Corporation Hisar (MCH) has managed to lift around 1,000 tonnes of waste so far, officials said.

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Around 615 sanitation workers are associated with the civic body, including 140 regular employees and others on the municipal payroll, besides contractual workers engaged through contractors. Nearly 149 garbage collection vehicles have also remained off the roads, disrupting door-to-door collection and transportation of waste.

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An MCH official said 12 dumpers of garbage were cleared from different parts of the city on Thursday, while door-to-door collection was also undertaken. Teams have been deployed at several locations to clear the accumulated waste.

However, efforts to engage other personnel in garbage lifting have met resistance from the striking workers. Around four clashes between the police and protesters have been reported so far, following which criminal cases have been registered against several workers, including women.

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Sanitation workers’ association state president Naresh Shastri said the workers would continue their agitation despite the government invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act against them. The strike has been announced till September 6. He said the agitation would be extended if the government failed to initiate talks or address their demands.

Meanwhile, Hisar police arrested two persons from Narwana in Jind district for allegedly creating an AI-generated fake photograph showing police action against striking women workers and circulating it on social media. Police said those who knowingly forwarded or shared the material would also face action.

Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said creating fake content or knowingly making it viral would invite legal action.

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