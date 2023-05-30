Sanitation crisis in Gurugram sector

SECTOR 17C of Gurugram is facing a sanitation crisis in the form of overflowing sewers. Since the last four months, sewage pools are a common sight in the streets. Even after repeated complaints to the MC authorities, only temporary relief is offered, and in a day or so the situation goes back to square one. Rampant conversions of houses into four-storeyed buildings has burdened sewer pipes that need to be widened. —Rajender Singh, Gurugram

Tactile pavements for blind in karnal are wearing off

TACTILE pavements and warning-block footpaths were constructed in the city a few years ago to help the blind negotiate their way around the city. Several crores were spent on this project, which had been mired in controversy since the beginning. The condition of these footpaths is now so bad that people even with good eyesight cannot walk on them properly. The authorities concerned must maintain them so that they can serve their actual purpose. —Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

Water bills lack essential information

WATER bills currently being issued by the division concerned of HUDA to residents of Panchkula do not include applicable charges per kilolitre consumption. They just mention total units and the amount to be paid by consumers. This prevents us from ascertaining the correctness of the bills. To be perfectly intelligible, every bill must include the rate at which water charges are levied, along with the total water consumption. Also, uniform periodicity of bills must be ensured as in the case of electricity bills. —Vinayak G, Panchkula

