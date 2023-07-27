Sanitation employee jumps to death

Panipat, July 26
A sanitation employee of the District Courts complex on Wednesday reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the complex under suspicious circumstances. The deceased, Somnath of Panipat, was posted in the judicial complex.
He had swept the court complex in the morning before taking the extreme step. Cops and advocates gathered at the spot and rushed him to the General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The police said that prima facie, he was upset due to family reasons.
