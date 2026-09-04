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Home / Haryana / Sanitation, fire department employees tonsure heads during protest in Ambala

Sanitation, fire department employees tonsure heads during protest in Ambala

Employees have been on strike for a month, demand regularisation of jobs

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:27 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Sanitation and fire department employees stage a dharna at Municipal Council Ambala Sadar on Friday
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Sanitation workers and fire department employees on Friday tonsured their heads as part of their ongoing protest to press for their long-pending demand for regularisation of jobs.

The employees staged a dharna at the gate of Ambala Sadar Municipal Council and raised slogans against the BJP government. Nine employees later got their heads tonsured to mark their resentment.

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Sewa Ram, state vice-president of Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh Haryana, said, “Today, nine protesting employees, including six from the sanitation wing and three from the fire department, have tonsured their heads to mark their protest. The employees are not happy with the current situation and the response of the government. The employees are finding it hard to meet their household expenses, but the government is not ready to understand their plight and problems.”

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“We have been on strike for a month now and have already had several rounds of meetings with the government, but the officials haven’t been able to find a way to regularise the jobs of sanitation workers and fire department employees. The ministers have been making statements to mislead the public and claiming that the demands have been accepted, but in reality, they have been offering what we have never demanded. The ministers and officials have shown no seriousness and are just passing orders to suppress the protest,” he said.

The agitating employees said they had been forced by the government to protest. They said the government must regularise the jobs of sanitation workers and fire department employees. The sanitation workers are losing their lives while working in sewers, but their family members get no compensation or jobs, and no action is taken against those responsible for their deaths. The contractual system should be abolished, they said.

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The state vice-president said, “The Urban Local Bodies Minister has claimed that the employees will be given job security, but we are well aware that the job security will be given under HKRN. The government has already announced that HKRN is an alternative arrangement. While regularisation of jobs is our right, why should we opt for alternative arrangements? The government should honour its agreement of May 13, regularise the jobs and issue letters regarding the other demands accepted by the government.”

“The government has been using all tactics to break the strike, and there is immense outrage among the employees. Due to a shortage of staff, the employees are already overburdened. We have already made it clear that the strike will continue until the demands are accepted,” Sewa Ram said.

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