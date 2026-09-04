Sanitation, fire department staff tonsure heads in Sirsa in protest

A month into their indefinite strike, sanitation and Fire Department workers of the Fatehabad Municipal Council on Friday staged a symbolic protest by tonsuring their heads, saying the government had failed to address their demands.

More than a dozen employees got their heads tonsured during the protest. The Fire Department employee and union leader Satbir Saharan said workers had been on strike for 30 days following a call by the state committee.

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Saharan said the employees had chosen tonsuring of heads as a strong symbol of their anger. Referring to the practice of tonsuring one’s head after a death in Hindu tradition, he alleged that the government had remained silent while the workers responsible for public cleanliness and safety had been protesting on the streets for a month.

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The employees also said they would not be intimidated by government action. Saharan claimed that 14 permanent employees had recently been suspended, while 10 state-level Fire Department union leaders had been dismissed.

He further alleged that union office-bearers in several districts were facing similar action. According to him, the employees have also been given a 48-hour ultimatum to return to work, along with warnings of action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

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Saharan said the workers were ready to face FIRs, arrest or dismissal but would not end the strike until their demands were addressed.