Sanitation firm responsible for financial, civic mess: Gurugram MC

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 17

Constant delay in the establishment of waste-to-energy plant by sanitation concessionaire Eco Green and the alleged conversion of waste management to the tipping business model has cost the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) a whopping Rs 400 crore and over 60 lakh tonne of untreated waste at Bandhwari. This startling revelation has been made in an internal report of the MC, wherein it has been highlighted that owing to alleged inefficiency and dereliction of duty by the concessionaire, the authority had to shell out extra, not just as fines imposed by tribunals like the NGT, but also to treat the waste itself.

The concessionaire has been accused of creating unprecedented civic mess in the city, besides causing huge financial losses to the MC, and even leading to major environment degradation in the Aravallis.

When contacted, the concessionaire refused to comment on the issue. MC officials have also contacted the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, which had a similar contract with Eco Green, but terminated it on the same grounds. Sources claim that the MCG will issue a show-cause notice to the concessionaire.

When contacted, PC Meena, Commissioner MCG, refused to comment, but a senior official stated: “They were supposed to work on a solid waste management model, but they have reduced it to mere garbage picking and dumping model and are earning through tipping fee. Eco Green came on board in 2017 and was supposed to build a waste-to-energy plant by 2019, but they failed and kept giving excuses. We extended the deadline until 2021. It was not our job, but we procured land for them, and yet no work has started. This has led to a major pile-up of waste at Bandhwari. After being penalised by the NGT twice, we are treating this waste at our own cost. Every other day there is a strike. It is because of them that we are in a big sanitation mess, just like Lucknow.”

The MCG has so far detected over 20 illegal waste-dumping points, including the Aravallis. The sources also claimed that after being paid Rs 1,000 per tonne for the waste collected, the MC, going by the contract, has reduced the tipping fee of Eco Green to Rs 330. This has reportedly lad to a contention between the MC and the concessionaire.

