Sanitation official to click pics before & after cleaning

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, February 9

Now, Safai Daroga (sanitation official) of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), will have to take photographs ‘before’ and ‘after’ cleaning roads and other public places, every day.

The photographs will be sent to the officials concerned, including inspectors of the civic body.

Anil Nain, Chief Sanitary Inspector, said the authorities of the MCYJ had taken this decision to strengthen the sanitation system of the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

“We want to ensure responsive and effective services to residents of the twin cities. Therefore, the staff members associated with the sanitation work will have to upload before and after photographs of the cleanliness work done by them in their assigned areas on the WhatsApp group of the officials concerned,” said Anil Nain, Chief Sanitary Inspector of MCYJ.

He said the decision of taking photographs and uploading them on the WhatsApp group of the officials concerned would be implemented, soon.

The MCYJ slipped to 243 place in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 survey, while in 2020 it was at the 147th position.

According to information, the authorities of the MCYJ have intensified efforts to get good ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2022, the survey of which is expected to start in the near future. The work of door to door garbage collection, sweeping of public places and all roads of the twin cities, installation of compost pits in parks are being undertaken by the MCYJ.

Besides, people are being made aware of the importance of sanitation and given tips to handle garbage and to keep their areas clean.

Anil Nain further said they were trying their best to improve the ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2022.

“We are working on all fronts to keep the twin cities and villages associated with the MCYJ area clean and beautiful,” said Anil Nain.