Sanitation plaints raised at Khuda Kalan night halt drive

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer, during the night halt programme on Monday evening at Khuda Kalan village, listened to the public grievances and directed officials to resolve the complaints on priority.

During the night halt, the residents raised complaints related to waterlogging in agricultural fields, sanitation, repairs at the stadium, streetlights and sought benefits under the government schemes. While listening to the complaints at the community centre of the village, the DC marked the complaints to the departments concerned and issued instructions to the officials.

SP Ambala Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Ambala Cantonment Vinesh Kumar, CEO Zila Parishad Gagandeep Singh, RTA Sushil Kumar, DDPO Dinesh Sharma and several other officials of various departments were present.

Several residents, including Mamta, Vina, Virma Devi, Kaka Ram, and Munadi Lal, sought benefits under the government’s housing schemes. Farmer Vinod Kumar raised his grievance related to waterlogging in his agricultural field and Rajbala raised a complaint related to her ration card being cancelled and the collapsed roof of her house. Similarly, some youths of the village sought repairs and cleanliness at the stadium in the village and Ramesh Kumar raised a complaint related to defunct streetlights. The village residents also demanded the appointment of a night watchman in the village.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh said some people had raised grievances related to housing schemes and repair of roofs. A survey was being conducted and after the survey report was out, the formalities would be completed and benefits provided to the eligible beneficiaries.

The DC on this occasion inspected the stalls setup by various government departments and inquired about the works carried out by the departments at the village. He also directed the officials to make people aware of the government schemes so that the eligible beneficiaries could get the benefits.

Tomer said the main objective of the night halt programme was to resolve the complaints of the village residents at their doorstep. All administrative officers reach the village during the night halt, listen to the grievances and resolve the problems.

Meanwhile, ASI Randeep Singh from the NDPS cell of the Ambala police apprised the village residents about the ill-effects of drugs and called on the residents to share information about the people involved in drug peddling. He further informed that 116 FIRs were registered and 187 drug peddlers were arrested in 2024 in the district, while in 2025, 45 FIRs have been registered and 69 drug peddlers have been arrested so far.