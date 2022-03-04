Sanitation: Questions raised on MC tender

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 3

There is a cloud of uncertainty over the plans of cleanliness in the city, as the ruling party councillors have raised questions over the opening of sanitation tender by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat.

Senior Deputy Mayor and ruling party councillor Dushyant Bhatt on Thursday spoke against the allotment of tenders and raised questions over the process of tender allotment and claimed that this tender would be cancelled at any cost. Bhatt alleged that several anomolies were adopted in the allotment of sanitation tenders.

The MC allotted two tenders of Rs 3.53 crore per month for sanitation after dividing the city into two zones on February 28. As per the record, the MC has allotted the tender of Rs 1.87 crore per month for zone-1 (from ward 1 to 14) and another tender of Rs 1.65 crore for zone-2 (from ward 15 to 26).

But, soon after the opening of the cleanliness tenders, the ruling party councillors started raising questions over the allotment process of the tenders.

The tenders have been allotted secretly as no information was given to the councillors and to the House before the allotment of cleanliness tenders, he said. Smelling corruption in the tender allotment, BJP district vice-president Bhatt said these tenders were linked to the the sweeping machine tender, which was cancelled on January 17 this year, while the tenure of this tender had ended in July last year.

As many as five firms participated in the tender process but three weredisqualified while one of them was ready to clean the city within just Rs 1.60 crore while these tenders have been allotted for Rs 3.53 crore per month for five years, the Senior Deputy Mayor added.

If this tender is regularised then the MC will have to bear a loss of over Rs 100 crore in the next five years and it will be enhanced 10% annually in the next five years, Bhatt said.

Demanding cancellation of the cleanliness tender, the Senior Deputy Mayor claimed that no one would be allowed to loot the city and the MC for their vested interests.

Bhatt said the tenders would be cancelled soon by the government as he had sent all documents to the higher authorities and

he would try to save the city every time when things would go wrong.

Demanding to call the General House Meeting, Bhatt said the MC Commissioner would have to put all tender-related documents before the House to maintain transparency.