Sanitation services hit for second day as workers’ stir continues in Fatehabad

Civic services remained disrupted in Fatehabad for the second consecutive day on Friday as sanitation and fire brigade employees of the municipal council continued their statewide strike called by the Municipal Employees’ Union.

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With the sanitation workers staying away from work, heaps of garbage accumulated on major roads, streets and public places across the city. Door-to-door waste collection also remained suspended.

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The protesting employees staged a sit-in outside the municipal council office and raised slogans against the state government. The protest was led by union unit president Naresh Rana, while secretary Om Prakash Lot conducted the proceedings. The union leaders, including Naresh Rana, Om Prakash Lot, Satbir Saharan, Vinod Khichad, Gurdayal Bhatti, Raja Chauhan and Satyawan Tok, criticised the government’s policies. District union leaders Vijay Dhaka and Veeru Ratti alleged that the government was discriminating against municipal employees and members of the Dalit community. The employees alleged that the government had failed to honour the written assurance given on May 13, 2026, following a 14-day strike held from May 1 to 14. According to the union, the government had accepted several key demands during talks and promised their early implementation. However, the required notifications have not been issued, prompting the employees to resume their agitation.