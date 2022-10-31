Sanitation staff resume work in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 30

After a 10-day-long strike, sanitation workers resumed work today, reportedly after a meeting with the Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta. They not only cleaned roads, but also lifted garbage from various sites, providing respite to the city residents.

Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been making efforts to clean the city during the night by sweeping roads and lifting garbage with the help of around 100 private workers, but still, a lot of effort is required to get the city cleanliness back on track. “The sanitation workers have resumed duty. We are thankful to the residents for cooperating during the strike and maintaining cleanliness. It only with their efforts that the sanitation situation in the city did not deteriorate,” said Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar, KMC.