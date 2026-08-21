Sanitation strikes since 2022 cost G’gram, Faridabad Rs 700 crore

Sanitation workers in Gurugram and Faridabad have gone on strike at least eight times since 2022, costing the civic bodies a combined Rs 700 crore. As the ongoing strike enters its second week, resident welfare associations (RWAs) have demanded a permanent solution to what they described as an annual crisis.

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The losses have primarily come from emergency outsourcing of garbage collection, accumulation of legacy waste and its subsequent treatment at the Bandhwari landfill.

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Several areas have repeatedly borne the brunt. In Gurugram, these include DLF Phases 1 to 3, Palam Vihar, Golf Course Extension Road, Sadar Bazar and the Old Gurugram belt, including Sectors 4, 7, 14, 15 and 17, Shivaji Nagar, Khandsa Road and Wazirabad. The Aravalli stretch along the Gurugram-Faridabad road has also been repeatedly used for illegal dumping and burning.

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In Faridabad, NIT, Sector 15, 15A and 21B markets and Sainik Colony have witnessed major garbage pile-ups.

The strikes have followed an almost annual pattern — one statewide strike in 2022, four separate rounds in Gurugram in 2023, a strike in 2024 that led to the imposition of Section 144, two rounds in 2025 and the current concurrent agitation in Gurugram and Faridabad. The principal demand has remained regularisation of contractual workers.

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The crisis prompted the Haryana Government to declare a Solid Waste Exigency in Gurugram on June 12, 2024, under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The RWA federation said residents were being made to suffer every year while civic authorities had failed to find a lasting solution. It suggested handing over door-to-door waste collection and sweeping of internal roads to RWAs or private agencies.

Naresh Shastri, president of the Municipal Employees Union Haryana, defended the agitation, saying regularisation remained their key demand.

“Our demand is justified, and this government has not brought any regularisation policy. We have been pushed to the wall while trying to clean the cities,” he said.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said the government had provided job security and increments and was trying to resolve demands that were legally feasible. “Our municipal corporations are holding the fort with outsourced contractors, and the situation is under control. However, certain pockets are feeling the heat,” he said.

The Rs 700-crore figure covers Gurugram and Faridabad and excludes losses suffered by other Haryana towns during statewide strikes.