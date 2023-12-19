Sanitation work outsourced, yet Gurugram grapples with mess

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 18

Call it the apathy of residents or the arbitrariness of sanitation workers, but the sanitation crisis in the city has not been resolved so far.

Although the Municipal Corporation has hired a private agency for sanitation workers in view of the prolonged strike of workers, heaps of garbage can still be spotted at various places in the city. Stray cattle can be seen rummaging through the garbage, which is lying on both sides of most roads.

Residents of various localities, including the Sadar Bazaar area, Gurudwara Road, Sheetla Colony, Sector 12, Sector 14 and Khandsa Road, have claimed that they had called the helpline number of the MC, but the garbage has not been lifted from their areas.

Sanitation workers are yet to call off the strike that was started on September 20. The sanitation condition in the city has only worsened in the meantime.

The Municipal Corporation has hired six private agencies for cleaning the eight zones under its jurisdiction. The hired agencies have started cleaning in some areas but garbage being dumped in the open still remains a major concern.

Most markets of the city are also littered with garbage. Several heaps of garbage can be spotted near the Sector 14 market as shopkeepers dump trash in the open after cleaning the area outside their shops.

A local shopkeeper, Rakesh Kumar, says there is no way to dump the garbage. He said a private garbage collector came and even took money from them. However, they later came to know that the waste was not being disposed of properly.

It has been further alleged that the Ecogreen was charging heavy fees but has failed to collect trash on the doorstep.

A senior official of the MC revealed that some illegal garbage collectors were active in the city. They are allegedly charging Rs 100 to Rs 200 per month from a household, but do not even have any dumping yards. Most of them collect garbage from houses and later dump it along roads.

“To streamline the garbage collection system in the city, four primary agencies are being hired for garbage collection. These agencies will do the work of garbage collection in the city from January 10,” said Dr Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of the Swachh Bharat Mission of the MC.

