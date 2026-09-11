Sanitation workers accuse govt of using police action to suppress Fatehabad stir

The strike by Fatehabad sanitation and fire department employees entered its 36th day on Thursday, with workers accusing the state government of breaking its promises and using police action to suppress their voices. Employees said they would continue their agitation till September 13, when a state-level Nyay Panchayat would be held in Kurukshetra. Workers from across Haryana are expected to attend the meeting, where the next phase of the agitation would be announced.

The protesters held a condolence meeting and paid tribute to workers who passed away recently, including Rohtak sanitation worker Rohit, Karnal sanitation worker Kuldeep and a fire department employee from Bhiwani. Leaders demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for each bereaved family and a government job for one of the deceased’s family members.

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State senior vice-president of the workers’ union Ramesh Tushamad said employees would not be intimidated by suspensions, dismissals, FIRs or other action. He said the Kurukshetra meeting would bring employees from across the state together to decide the future course of the agitation. Several farmers, labour and social organisations, along with local representatives, also extended their support to the protesters.

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Retired employees back agitation

The strike also received support from the All Retired Employees Welfare Association and Retired Police Employees Association. Their representatives visited the protest site and urged the government to address the employees' demands and hold dialogue. Retired police employees' leader Randhir Dabas criticised the alleged use of force against workers, arrests and suspensions. He said police should focus on maintaining law and order rather than cracking down on sanitation workers. The retired employees warned that if coercive action continued, retired employees from across the state would join the agitation.