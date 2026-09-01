Sanitation workers clash with police during garbage-lifting drive in Hisar

Striking sanitation workers clashed with police personnel escorting another group of sanitation workers who were trying to lift garbage in the Urban Estate locality outside the residence of former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in Hisar on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The workers on strike tried to stop the garbage-collection vehicles, resulting in a scuffle with the police personnel. Some women protesters allegedly pulled the driver of a garbage-collection vehicle out of the vehicle and assaulted him. The uniform of an SHO was also allegedly pulled during the confrontation. The police subsequently detained several protesters.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said seven police personnel sustained minor injuries during the confrontation. The striking workers, however, alleged that the police manhandled the women activists.

Advertisement

The sanitation workers have been on strike for the past 27 days. Municipal Corporation (MC) officials said there had been frequent incidents in which striking workers opposed attempts to lift garbage from various localities in the town.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons threw bags of garbage outside the government residence of Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Pradeep Hooda under the cover of darkness a couple of days ago. A video showed four masked men on motorcycles allegedly dumping garbage outside the residence.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the four suspects.