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Home / Haryana / Sanitation workers intensify stir in Bhiwani, allege govt backtracked on pact

Sanitation workers intensify stir in Bhiwani, allege govt backtracked on pact

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 10:21 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The striking sanitation workers tonsure their heads as a mark of protest in Bhiwani.
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Sanitation workers claimed that they had intensified their agitation, with several employees getting their heads tonsured on the 30th day of their indefinite strike to highlight their issues. They alleged that the state government was refusing to honour an agreement reached during talks held in May this year.

The sanitation workers union in Bhiwani said the workers had resorted to the mundan (tonsuring heads) protest to express their anger against what they described as the government’s anti-employee policies. The employees were holding a dharna outside the Municipal Council office.

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The protest was presided over by Haryana Fire Services union district president Ajay Sheoran and Municipal Employees’ union district president Sher Singh.

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Addressing the protesters, Sarv Karamchari Sangh state secretary Ashok Pilania, Municipal Employees’ union state secretary Purushottam Danav and Comrade Om Prakash accused the government of backtracking on its commitments.

The employees demanded the immediate implementation of the 17-point agreement reached with the government on May 13, the withdrawal of what they termed false cases registered against employees, and the reinstatement of suspended workers. They also demanded the regularisation of all sanitation workers and sewermen working since 2014.

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The protesters said their agitation would continue indefinitely until their demands were resolved and a formal order was issued by the government.

The activists alleged that the state government had agreed to 17 of their 22 demands during the May 13 talks but later backed out of its commitments. They alleged that the employees were being booked, suspended and sent to jail during the agitation.

The protesters said they would raise their demands during the Chief Minister’s rally at Bawani Khera on September 6 and seek implementation of the May 13 agreement.

Pilania alleged that the government was adopting a rigid stand towards the employees while criticising the government’s attempts to use the police for sanitation work.

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