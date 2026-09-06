DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sanitation workers’ leader arrested for attacking garbage truck driver in Hisar

Sanitation workers’ leader arrested for attacking garbage truck driver in Hisar

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:06 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police arrest sanitation workers' leader Surender, alias Golu, in Hisar.
Advertisement

The police on Sunday arrested Surender, alias Golu, president of the Hisar MC Sanitation Workers’ Union, in connection with an attack on a driver of a vehicle engaged in door-to-door garbage collection in the Sector-13 market of Hisar town.

A police team picked up Surender from the Hisar MC office. The striking workers tried to prevent the police from taking their leader away and staged a protest after he was picked up. A case has been registered based on the complaint of Junior Engineer Naveen Kumar, overall incharge of the door-to-door sanitation drive in Ward Number 14, where the incident occurred.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, a garbage collection vehicle, driven by Narender Kumar and accompanied by a cop, had gone to the Sector 13 market as part of the sanitation drive when a few individuals, including Surender, Pawan and their aides arrived on a motorcycle and blocked the garbage vehicle by parking their motorcycle in front of it. Pawan went to the conductor’s side of the vehicle and started arguing with the police personnel accompanying the vehicle.

Advertisement

During the altercation, Surender allegedly picked up bricks and repeatedly hit the vehicle’s windows, breaking its glass. The accused allegedly assaulted driver Narender Kumar and snatched the vehicle’s keys. They punctured all four tyres of the vehicle with a sharp pointed tool.

The police have booked Surender, Pawan and others under Sections 221, 121(1), 132, 126(2), 304, 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS and Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for allegedly obstructing government work, assaulting employees and damaging a government vehicle.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts