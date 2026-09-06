Sanitation workers’ leader arrested for attacking garbage truck driver in Hisar

The police on Sunday arrested Surender, alias Golu, president of the Hisar MC Sanitation Workers’ Union, in connection with an attack on a driver of a vehicle engaged in door-to-door garbage collection in the Sector-13 market of Hisar town.

A police team picked up Surender from the Hisar MC office. The striking workers tried to prevent the police from taking their leader away and staged a protest after he was picked up. A case has been registered based on the complaint of Junior Engineer Naveen Kumar, overall incharge of the door-to-door sanitation drive in Ward Number 14, where the incident occurred.

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According to the complaint, a garbage collection vehicle, driven by Narender Kumar and accompanied by a cop, had gone to the Sector 13 market as part of the sanitation drive when a few individuals, including Surender, Pawan and their aides arrived on a motorcycle and blocked the garbage vehicle by parking their motorcycle in front of it. Pawan went to the conductor’s side of the vehicle and started arguing with the police personnel accompanying the vehicle.

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During the altercation, Surender allegedly picked up bricks and repeatedly hit the vehicle’s windows, breaking its glass. The accused allegedly assaulted driver Narender Kumar and snatched the vehicle’s keys. They punctured all four tyres of the vehicle with a sharp pointed tool.

The police have booked Surender, Pawan and others under Sections 221, 121(1), 132, 126(2), 304, 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS and Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for allegedly obstructing government work, assaulting employees and damaging a government vehicle.