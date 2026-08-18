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Home / Haryana / Sanitation workers lock Karnal MC gate, demand regularisation of jobs

Sanitation workers lock Karnal MC gate, demand regularisation of jobs

The sanitation workers have been on strike since August 6, and the agitation entered its 13th day on Tuesday

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:30 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The protesters burn an effigy of Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel. Tribune photo
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Infuriated over the alleged non-fulfilment of their demands, sanitation employees protesting outside the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday locked the main gate of the civic body’s office, preventing everyone from entering the premises for almost two hours.

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The sanitation workers have been on strike since August 6, and the agitation entered its 13th day on Tuesday. On the call of the state’s body, the workers kept the KMC gate locked from 9 am to 11 am and raised slogans against the government. Meanwhile, the strike has been extended for another three days till August 21.

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The prolonged strike has severely affected sanitation services across the city. Road sweeping and lifting of garbage from public places have remained suspended, while door-to-door garbage collection by a private agency continues. As a result, heaps of garbage lying unattended in different locations. During the rainy season, these heaps of garbage stink, causing inconvenience to residents and raising concerns over cleanliness.

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The workers are demanding the abolition of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and sought the absorption of employees working under it into the regular government job. Besides, they are demanding restoration of the ex-gratia policy and resolution of other service-related issues.

After locking the KMC gate, the protesters demonstrated in front of the Mini Secretariat and burnt an effigy of Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel and later reached at the residence of Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, where they reiterated their demand that the government must fulfill their demands at the earliest. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta’s husband and former BJP officiating district president Brij Gupta assured the protesting employees that their demands will be raised with the government.

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The protesters were led by Sarv Karamchari Sangh district president Sushil Gurjar, and Municipal Employees Union unit president Raj Kumar alleged that the employees had earlier staged a 14-day protest, after which the government had assured them that their demands would be considered and that they would receive salaries for the period of the agitation, but their demands remain unfulfilled.

“All workers had lost faith in the government and we will continue our strike till the fulfillment of our demands. We have extended our strike for three more days,” said Raj Kumar.

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