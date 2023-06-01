Sanitation workers pick up brooms in protest

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 31

Cleanliness workers of Rohtak Municipal Corporation took out a protest march while carrying their brooms to press for the fulfilment of their longstanding demands in Rohtak on Wednesday.

The sanitation staff was supported by other employees and members of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, Haryana.

Addressing the protesters, sangh’s district unit president Sanjay Bidlan said as many as 550 municipal workers who were relieved on the completion of their contracts on March 31, were living in dire straits due to joblessness.

“Also, the workload on the serving employees has increased due to the move to relieve 550 workers,” he added.

The union has demanded that the relieved workers be re-employed for the smooth and efficient delivery of sanitation services. They have also demanded the abolition of the contractual system of employment and provision of regular jobs to municipal workers.