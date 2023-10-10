Sanitation workers’ stir leaves Gurugram in mess

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 9

With sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and private agencies being on a strike against the MCG for the past 21 days, the city of Gurugram has sunk under a civic mess.

These 3,400 workers, entrusted with waste collection from roads, societies and secondary points across the city, have been staging protest against the issuance of new tenders to hire fresh agencies for outsourcing the sanitation work.

The workers’ union has demanded the cancellation of the tenders and urged the civic body to employ the sanitation staff already hired by existing agencies.

Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of the Sector 45 Residents Welfare Association (RWA), said, “There are heaps of garbage lying in our sector’s vacant spaces, at the society’s entry and exit gates, and especially in parks. Sanitation workers have not come to collect the waste for the past 21 days. We even raised the matter with MCG’s joint commissioner last week, but to no avail.”

MCG Joint Commissioner Naresh Kumar said, “We have decided to impose a penalty on agencies and deduct 50% of their payment based on the areas found unclean. The issue will be resolved in a week.”

