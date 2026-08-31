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Home / Haryana / Sanitation workers storm civic office, begin sit-in in Haryana's Fatehabad

Sanitation workers storm civic office, begin sit-in in Haryana's Fatehabad

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:13 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Sanitation workers stage a protest at the MC Chairman’s office in Fatehabad.
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The indefinite strike by sanitation workers of the Municipal Council intensified on Monday as employees surrounded the council secretary’s office and staged a sit-in at Fatehabad. As part of their previously announced protest plan, a large number of sanitation workers reached the Municipal Council office and surrounded Secretary Govind Kumar. They stopped him from entering his office and began protesting in the main gallery, raising slogans against the administration.

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The workers blocked the main gallery and said they would continue their protest until their pending demands were permanently resolved. They accused the administration of ignoring their concerns and said the strike would not end unless concrete action was taken. The protest affected the functioning of the Municipal Council for some time. The police were called to the spot as the situation became tense. Officers spoke to the workers and tried to defuse the situation.

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The sanitation workers’ protest has now received support from farmer groups. Mandeep Nathwan, state president of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Committee, reached the protest site with his team and expressed solidarity with the workers.

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Addressing the protesters, Nathwan said the government should take the workers’ demands seriously. He said sanitation workers work day and night to keep cities clean and that their genuine problems should be resolved. He assured the workers that the farmer organisation would stand with them in their struggle.

The sanitation workers warned that they would intensify their agitation if the government and the Municipal Council failed to find a permanent solution to their pending demands soon. They said the strike would continue until their demands were accepted and resolved.

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