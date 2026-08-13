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Home / Haryana / Sanitation workers’ strike chokes Gurugram, garbage spills onto roads

Sanitation workers’ strike chokes Gurugram, garbage spills onto roads

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:52 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Dustbins overflow with garbage in a residential colony in Gurugram.
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Gurugram is staring at a full-blown civic crisis as a sanitation workers’ strike enters its second week, leaving garbage piled up on roads and lanes across the city, particularly in its oldest and most municipal-dependent areas.

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Old Gurugram is among the worst affected, with Sadar Bazaar, Sectors 4, 7, 14, 15 and 17, Shivaji Nagar, Khandsa Road and the Wazirabad belt reporting extensive accumulation of waste. Several rural villages falling within the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) limits are also facing the impact.

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The crisis has been compounded by the absence of regular door-to-door waste collection. While contractual waste collectors are not officially covered by the union’s strike call, many have reportedly joined the agitation in solidarity. With household waste remaining uncollected for days, residents in several colonies have started dumping garbage on roadsides and vacant plots, worsening the situation.

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The strike began on August 6 amid heavy rain, when sanitation workers, sewermen and firemen drivers launched what was initially announced as a three-day protest. The agitation followed a demonstration at the old Municipal Corporation office led by unit president Basant Kumar and unit secretary Dharmendra Jinghala.

The Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh Haryana has since extended the strike till August 15, alleging that the government has failed to implement an agreement reached on May 13.

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The union’s 17-point charter includes a demand for regular recruitment against long-vacant sanitation and sewerman posts. It has also sought regularisation of contractual employees, a minimum wage of Rs 15,200, a Rs 5,000 risk allowance and reinstatement of 3,480 employees retrenched in Gurugram.

With regular sanitation staff off duty and a significant section of contractual door-to-door waste collectors also staying away, the MCG is being forced to manage the situation with severely depleted manpower.

If no breakthrough is reached before the union’s August 15 deadline, the strike could turn indefinite, raising the prospect of another prolonged sanitation crisis in Gurugram. The city has witnessed similar disruptions almost every year since 2023.

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