After 27 days of sanitation workers' strike, the Fatehabad administration on Tuesday took strict steps to restore garbage collection in the city. Door-to-door garbage collection vehicles were sent out from the Municipal Council office under police security.

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Each garbage vehicle was accompanied by a police vehicle as teams moved through city streets to collect waste from homes. The move brought some relief to residents, who had been struggling with piles of garbage during the prolonged strike.

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The administration had on Monday freed 14 Tata Ace vehicles, a tractor-trailer and a loader from the possession of striking workers during an action at the Municipal Council office. A heavy police force was deployed during the operation. The same vehicles were used for garbage collection on Tuesday.

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Meanwhile, the administration has intensified action against employees who continue to remain on strike. 'No Work, No Pay' notices have been pasted outside the Municipal Council office, directing the workers to return to duty.

The administration said the notice was the second such warning issued to the employees. Officials warned that if the workers failed to resume duty even after a third notice, action to remove them from service may be initiated under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules.

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However, the striking sanitation workers showed no signs of ending their protest.

Adding to the situation, garbage dumped by the protesting workers outside various municipal council and administrative offices late Monday night remained there on Tuesday. With office premises overflowing with waste, several officials and employees were seen sitting outside after marking their attendance.

The administration's move to deploy garbage vehicles with police protection comes amid an increasingly tense standoff with the striking workers, as the authorities seek to restore basic sanitation services in the city.