Sanitation workers’ strike deepens cleanliness crisis in Karnal city

City roads are turning increasingly messy as the sanitation workers’ strike entered its sixth day on Wednesday.

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With sweeping operations entirely suspended, over 50 tonnes of garbage lie uncollected across the city, which is a cause of concern for residents as heaps of waste are attracting stray cattle.

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Besides, such a situation also brewed fear among local residents of disease.

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Over 900 sanitation workers under the banner of Municipal Employees Union went on strike on May 1 and started a dharna outside the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The strike has left the city grappling with scattered trash on roads. However, the officials claimed that while door to door collection of waste is being done, sweeping of roads has been halted.

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Locals complain that the worsening sanitation situation poses serious health risks, particularly with summer temperatures intensifying foul odours and unhygienic conditions.

“In the absence of sweeping and lifting, garbage is piling up on roads, giving an ugly look to markets. Our request to the government to listen to the issues of the employees and their genuine demands should be considered,” said Amit Kumar, a local trader.

Meanwhile, sanitation employees submitted a memorandum to Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, urging her to take up their demands with the government.

Mayor Gupta assured them that she will send their list of demands to the state government. However, Gupta appealed to them to resume their duties, but they said they will follow the call of their national union.

“We will send the demands of the employees to the state government,” said Mayor Gupta.

Union president Raj Kumar accused the government of ignoring their issues. “Our strike is also in in support of the fire brigade employees apart from raising the issues of our employees including regularisation of contractual workers, filling vacant posts through permanent recruitment, abolishing the contract system, implementing a minimum wage of Rs 30,000, adjusting workers against posts created in the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam,” he said.

He said they will continue their strike on Thursday as well and further decisions will be taken on the call of the national body.