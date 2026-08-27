Sanitation workers strike enters Day 21

The ongoing strike by sanitation workers entered its 21st day on Wednesday, with heaps of uncollected garbage continuing to pile up at several locations across the city. The prolonged crisis has raised concerns among residents, while efforts by the administration to get the garbage cleared have also led to confrontations with protesting workers.

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Under the banner of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh, employees from various departments and sanitation workers staged a protest in the city. Sanitation workers and contractual employees from various departments demanded the regularisation of their jobs. They urged the government to make temporary and contractual workers permanent.

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The sanitation workers' strike has become a major civic issue in the city. Raj Kumar, president of the Karnal Municipal Workers Union, said their protest would continue until the government seriously considered their demands. He maintained that they had been engaged for years and were seeking job security and regularisation rather than merely assurances.