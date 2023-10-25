Faridabad: Sanitation workers to continue strike till jobs are regularised

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 24

The state-wide strike by the rural sanitation workers will continue till their demands, including job regularisation and revision of pay are accepted, said Gramin Safai Karamchari Union general secretary Vinod Kumar here on Tuesday.

He said the union will hold a state-level protest meeting in Karnal on October 26.

Kumar said while over 11,000 sanitation employees working in the rural areas of Haryana had been on strike for the past about two weeks, the alleged indifferent attitude of the government towards their demands had led to unrest among the workers resulting in delay in resolution of the issue. “While a majority of the employees who were recruited way back in 2007 have not been regularised despite completing 16 years of continuous service, the wages given to them has also been low in comparison to the salaries given to regular or contractual employees hired through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam in the urban areas,” said Kumar.

He said while a rural sanitation worker receives about Rs 14,000 as monthly wage, the salaries of their counterparts in urban areas are between Rs 18,000 to Rs 22,000. He also claimed that their counterparts in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, who were recruited in 2008, were getting monthly wages upto Rs 40,000.

Also, seeking change in the process of recruitment, he said posting of just one to four employees in the villages was unjust as the population in villages had risen between 80 to 100 per cent over the past 15 years and the number of employees working in the field has been very low in comparison to the population. Despite meetings and acceptance of some demands in principle, the government is yet to come out with a notification, he added.

