Sannihit Sarovar in Kurukshetra to get water treatment and filtration plant

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, September 21
To keep the water of the holy Sannihit Sarovar in Kurukshetra clean and reduce bacterial load, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) has decided to get a water treatment and filtration plant for the Sarovar.
Sannihit Sarovar is one of the major tirthas in Kurukshetra and people from different parts of the country reach here on the occasion of Amavasya, the solar eclipse, and to offer prayers to their ancestors and offer “pind daan”. They also get their details registered in the genealogy register. The Vaman Dwadashi fair is also organised at Sannihit Sarovar.
A senior official in the KDB said to keep the water of the holy Sarovar clean and reduce bacterial load, the board had decided to get a new treatment and filtration plant for which a proposal was being prepared. A team of officials from the KDB and the subject expert visited Sarovar on September 7 to discuss the project.
Recently, Congress leader Ashok Arora along with locals held a demonstration accusing the administration and KDB of not maintaining the Sannihit Sarovar and hurting the religious sentiments.
Meanwhile, Honorary Secretary of KDB Madan Mohan Chhabra said “Water of Sannihit Sarovar is drained out regularly and fresh water is filled to ensure that clean water is available in the holy pond as a large number of devotees and tourists visit the Sarovar. Before every major event, the entire Sarovar is cleaned. The board has decided to get a water treatment and filtration plant for the Sarovar for which a meeting was held with the subject experts today. They have been asked to prepare a proposal and suggest that what kind of plant should be installed here.”
“We will provide them the details regarding the size and depth of the Sarovar and other requirements. Water samples have been sent for testing. On the basis of the proposal, estimates will be prepared and then we will get the plant for the Sarovar”, he added.
