Kurukshetra: Sannihit Sarovar's facelift on cards

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 7

The project to instal bronze statues of sage Dadhichi and Lord Indra at Sannihit Sarovar has got delayed as the work order is yet to be issued.

The project was announced by CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the International Gita Mahotsav in 2020. The project is expected to cost Rs 1.35 crore. Sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, the one who designed the Statue of Unity and 42-ft “Virat Swaroop” statue of lord Krishna erected at Jyotisar Tirtha, would probably work on this project too.

A Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) official said, “Initially, the project got stuck in the tendering process. The tender for the project was floated thrice and finally, a frimy was shortlisted. All related negotiations were done and the work order was supposed to be released in May but got delayed due to administrative reasons.”

Anil Sutar, son of Ram Vanji Sutar, said, “We are yet to get the work order. As soon as the order is received, we will start preparing the statutes. The delay in the project will also affect the project cost.”

Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of KDB, said, “The development and beautification of the ‘tirtha’ is on the cards. Efforts are being made to complete the Dadhichi project at the earliest and there is also a proposal to set up a water treatment plant. Soon, the board will construct new entry gates and carry out landscaping and stone-pitching works at Sannihit Sarovar.”

