Sans basic amenities, residents to protest at HSVP office on February 16

Alleging that basic amenities in the residential sectors of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) are missing, the members of resident welfare associations (RWAs) of various sectors have decided to stage a protest on February 16 at the Estate Office in Sector 18.

It was decided in an emergency meeting held in Sector 40 under the banner of Haryana Sectors’ Confederation, in which the office-bearers of Sector 7 and Sector 40 participated. During the meeting, Sector 40 president Satpal Kindhol, vice-president Ram Prasad Mor and former president Amrik Singh accused HSVP officials of not providing basic amenities to residents. They jointly said the development works regarding sewers, roads, parks and streetlights were still pending. The residents also alleged that they met with the HSVP officials for development works sectors several times and they assured to fulfil their demands at the earliest, but failed.

The residents faced problems due to pending works of roads, parks and sewage in their sectors. The residents said they will also take part in the protest on February 16. Randhir Singh, president, Sector 7, RWA, and vice president Rampat Nain also participated in the meeting. They said the construction work of the community centre in their sector for the last one month was due because of non-payment to the contractor from the department. The residents in the sector are enraged as a 45m road was not constructed. They had also submitted a memorandum to the HSVP officials for the construction of the road and completion of pending projects in the sector, but no action was taken.

Convener of Haryana Sectors’ Confederation Baljeet Singh said that the residents in Sector 7, 8, 18, 24 and 40 were facing problems due to absence of basic amenities for the last many years. Non-cleaning of the sewage lines in these sectors are a major problem, he alleged. A sewage treatment plant (STP) of 5 MLD worth Rs 30 crore is to be constructed in Sector 7, but its tender is delayed.

Apart from it, the government is emphasising on cleanliness and sanitation, but heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere in Sector 7. No one comes to collect garbage in the sector for the last many days, Singh alleged. The HSVP has failed in providing basic amenities to the residents, that’s why the residents have decided to hold a protest at HSVP’s Estate Office in Sector 18 on February 16, he maintained.