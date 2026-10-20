Sansad Khel Mahotsav to begin on November 1 in Kurukshetra

The second edition of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency is set to begin on November 1, with competitions across 11 sports, including Kabaddi, Volleyball, Football, Hockey, Judo, Boxing, Wrestling, Shooting, Cricket, Athletics and Tug-of-War.

Sharing details of the event, Dharamveer Singh, office in-charge at the Kurukshetra office of MP Naveen Jindal, said the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2.0’ was being organised across the parliamentary constituency to nurture sporting talent and encourage young people to take part in sports, while keeping them away from substance abuse.

Advertisement

The Mahotsav will be held in two phases. The first phase, comprising competitions at the assembly constituency level, will run from November 1 to 20. The second phase, featuring competitions at the parliamentary constituency level, will take place from December 7 to 16.

Advertisement

Singh said individual event winners at the assembly constituency level would receive Rs 3,100, while runners-up would be awarded Rs 2,100. At the parliamentary constituency level, the prizes for individual events would be Rs 10,000 for first place, Rs 5,000 for second and Rs 2,100 for third.

In team events, the winning team at the assembly constituency level would receive Rs 50,000, while the runners-up would get Rs 25,000. At the parliamentary constituency level, teams finishing first, second and third would receive Rs 1,00,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 21,000, respectively.

Advertisement

According to Singh, people aged over 40, 50 and 60, as well as officials and employees of government departments, would also be eligible to participate. There are also plans to organise volleyball matches for inmates within jail premises.

A Kurukshetra Marathon will be organised as part of the Mahotsav. In addition, cricket matches between ‘MP-11’ and ‘Media-11’ are scheduled to be held in Kurukshetra on October 31 and in Kaithal on November 16. An exhibition polo match will also be organised.

Registration for the festival has begun.

Singh said MP Naveen Jindal had also taken the initiative to strengthen sports stadium infrastructure across the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency to improve facilities for athletes.