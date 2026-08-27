Sanskrit Week celebrations conclude at AYUSH varsity

Vice-Chancellor of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, Prof Vaidya Kartar Singh Dhiman, said Indian culture not just teaches us to gain knowledge but also to apply it in our conduct, rise above attachment and maintain balance in life.

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He said the study of scriptures is meaningful only when it brings positive changes in a person’s thoughts, behaviour and actions.

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He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Sanskrit Week celebrations organised by the PG Department Ayurveda Samhita and Siddhanta at the university. The VC said it is the responsibility of everyone to pass on the values of Indian culture to the younger generation. The study of Sanskrit and the Indian knowledge tradition can help young people develop discipline, self-control, wisdom and moral values.

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Retired Professor of the Department of Sanskrit, Kurukshetra University, Dr Bhim Singh Vedalankar, said scriptural knowledge becomes meaningful only when it is reflected in a person’s behaviour and conduct.

He said knowledge should not remain limited to books and scriptures, but should also be reflected in one’s conduct. Giving up big possessions may be easy, but overcoming attachment to even a small object is difficult. True detachment is tested by the ability to remain calm in difficult situations.

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Director of the Centre for Hindu Studies (Delhi University), Prof Om Nath Bimali, said Sanskrit is not merely a means of communication but a language of knowledge, science and consciousness.