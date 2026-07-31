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Home / Haryana / Sapling plantation drive held at govt polytechnic in Ambala

Sapling plantation drive held at govt polytechnic in Ambala

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:54 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A tree plantation drive was organised at Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji Government Polytechnic, Ambala City, on Friday.
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A tree plantation drive was organised at Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji Government Polytechnic, Ambala City, under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, on Friday.

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Principal Benu Bajaj informed that the institute has been assigned a target of planting 250 saplings under the campaign. To achieve this target within the stipulated time, the institute will carry out the plantation drive in a phased manner.

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She emphasised that planting trees alone is not enough; their protection and regular maintenance are equally important.

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On this occasion, heads of departments and faculty members of the institute planted saplings and conveyed the message of environmental conservation. They pledged their full support to make the campaign a success.

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