Saral Kendra goes cashless

Karnal: The Saral Kendra at Mini-Secretariat has introduced a cashless facility for all services related to the issuance of driving licences (DL), vehicle registration (RC), and others. QR-enabled PoS machines have been installed at the counters. The trial of this facility was successful, after which the district authorities implemented the facility. There will also be a facility of cash for those who do not have any online cash transfer option. TNS
Pit bull mauls 30-year-old
Karnal: A 30-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a Pit bull on Thursday. The injured has been identified as Karan of Bijna village and was undergoing treatment at the District Civil Hospital. Angered over the attack, people reportedly killed the dog. The dog was sitting under the ripper machine stationed in Karan’s fields. As soon as he reached near the machine, the dog attacked him and bit his private part. After hearing him shouting, people rushed towards Karan to rescue him. However, till then he was seriously injured. TNS
Man attempts suicide
Rohtak: Amit, a resident of Bhagwatipur village in the district, tried to immolate himself at the SP’s office on Thursday. The man was prevented from burning himself by cops, after he poured petrol on himself. Amit said he was disappointed as the officials didn’t take any action on his mother’s complaint and were harassing his family. The matter pertains to some property dispute and demanded a fair probe into the matter.
