Sarasvati board to develop 2 more ponds in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 30

After tapping and recharging 5.5 lakh-litre surplus water of Sarasvati channel into the ground through a pond developed at Bohli village in Kurukshetra, the Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board now aims to develop two more ponds in the district before June next year.

The pond spread on nine acres on the bank of Sarasvati channel at Bohli village was developed earlier this year at a cost of Rs 11 lakh and water was tapped in June and September.

The executive engineer, HSHDB, Muneesh Babbar, said, “Once fully filled, the pond at Bohli village can recharge 8 crore-litre water in a season. So far 5.5 lakh-litre surplus water has been channelised and tapped into the pond. All water has been used for recharging. With an aim to recharge the groundwater and improve the level of two more ponds – a five-acre pond in Rampura and a three-acre pond in Mirchaheri village – will be developed.”

“The tendering process has been initiated and the ponds will be developed before June next year. The ponds will be developed on panchayat lands for which resolutions have been received. They will come at a cost of Rs 15 lakh each. Along with the ponds, ghats will also be constructed in both projects,” he added.