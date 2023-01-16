Sarasvati Mahotsav from Jan 25

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 15

The Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) will celebrate two-day Sarasvati Mahotsav on January 25 and 26 in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra, respectively. Dhuman Singh, vice-chairman of the HSHDB, said the inaugural ceremony of the Mahotsav would be held at Adi Badri, Yamunanagar, on January 25, and the closing ceremony on January 26 at Sarsavati Tirtha in Pehowa (Kurukshetra).

A painting and drawing competition on the theme ‘Sarasvati’ will be organised for schoolchildren on both days. Cultural events will be organised at Sarasvati Tirtha on January 26.

Dhuman Singh said to increase the scale of celebrations, efforts were being made to organise different events in all villages situated on the banks of the Sarasvati channel. Committees had been formed for the preparation of the festival.

To a query, Dhuman Singh said: “Earlier, we used to hold three-day celebrations in which one day used to be for seminars. But now the board has started holding seminars separately. While two seminars have been recently organised in Pehowa and Kaithal, another seminar is due in February.”