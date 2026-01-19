Saraswati Sugar Mills recharges 60 lakh cubic metres of rainwater

Saraswati Sugar Mills has set a benchmark in the field of water conservation by recharging 60 lakh cubic metres of rainwater.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck the Yamunanagar region during the first fortnight of July 2023—causing widespread inundation in nearly 343 villages and damaging crops such as paddy and sugarcane across about 80,000 acres—Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd (SSM) has emerged as a frontrunner in offering a scientific and sustainable solution to both flood mitigation and groundwater depletion.

Advertisement

Under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the SSM focused on water conservation and successfully recharged over 60 lakh cubic metres of rainwater and floodwater into underground aquifers, setting a benchmark in the sugar industry of North India.

Advertisement

“Launched in 2019–20, the initiative was conceived at a time when the mill decided to focus its CSR efforts on a single high-impact theme—water conservation. Guided by the philosophy “Water is Life”, the project goes beyond conventional rainwater harvesting,” said SK Sachdeva, Chief Executive of the SSM.

He said while standard rainwater harvesting systems had been installed on public buildings and educational institutions, SSM had adopted an innovative approach in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Advertisement

He further said in these zones, high-capacity recharge borewells had been constructed to channel excess monsoon and floodwater directly into underground aquifers, thereby preventing waterlogging while simultaneously replenishing groundwater reserves.

“So far, a total of 213 rainwater harvesting and recharge structures have been installed across Yamunanagar district and surrounding areas, ensuring wide rural and urban coverage,” said SK Sachdeva.

DP Singh, senior vice-president (administration) of the SSM, said the initiative began modestly at Arnoli village with three installations during 2019–20.

“It has since expanded to several villages, including Landhora (19 units), Bhambholi (18), Balachaur (18), Sudail (15), Dharamkot (13) and Nagla Jagir (10).

Educational institutions, religious sites and healthcare infrastructure have also been covered under the programme,” said DP Singh.

He said the water conservation programme undertaken by the mill was among the most effective and scientifically advanced initiatives in the state’s sugar industry, adding that ensuring water security for future generations was a key objective of the project.