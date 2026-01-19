DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Saraswati Sugar Mills recharges 60 lakh cubic metres of rainwater

Saraswati Sugar Mills recharges 60 lakh cubic metres of rainwater

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A high-capacity recharge borewell constructed by Saraswati Sugar Mills at a village to channel excess monsoon and floodwater directly into underground aquifers.
Advertisement

Saraswati Sugar Mills has set a benchmark in the field of water conservation by recharging 60 lakh cubic metres of rainwater.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck the Yamunanagar region during the first fortnight of July 2023—causing widespread inundation in nearly 343 villages and damaging crops such as paddy and sugarcane across about 80,000 acres—Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd (SSM) has emerged as a frontrunner in offering a scientific and sustainable solution to both flood mitigation and groundwater depletion.

Advertisement

Under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the SSM focused on water conservation and successfully recharged over 60 lakh cubic metres of rainwater and floodwater into underground aquifers, setting a benchmark in the sugar industry of North India.

Advertisement

“Launched in 2019–20, the initiative was conceived at a time when the mill decided to focus its CSR efforts on a single high-impact theme—water conservation. Guided by the philosophy “Water is Life”, the project goes beyond conventional rainwater harvesting,” said SK Sachdeva, Chief Executive of the SSM.

He said while standard rainwater harvesting systems had been installed on public buildings and educational institutions, SSM had adopted an innovative approach in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Advertisement

He further said in these zones, high-capacity recharge borewells had been constructed to channel excess monsoon and floodwater directly into underground aquifers, thereby preventing waterlogging while simultaneously replenishing groundwater reserves.

“So far, a total of 213 rainwater harvesting and recharge structures have been installed across Yamunanagar district and surrounding areas, ensuring wide rural and urban coverage,” said SK Sachdeva.

DP Singh, senior vice-president (administration) of the SSM, said the initiative began modestly at Arnoli village with three installations during 2019–20.

“It has since expanded to several villages, including Landhora (19 units), Bhambholi (18), Balachaur (18), Sudail (15), Dharamkot (13) and Nagla Jagir (10).

Educational institutions, religious sites and healthcare infrastructure have also been covered under the programme,” said DP Singh.

He said the water conservation programme undertaken by the mill was among the most effective and scientifically advanced initiatives in the state’s sugar industry, adding that ensuring water security for future generations was a key objective of the project.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts