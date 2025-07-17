Saregama acquires NAV Records’ Haryanvi music catalogue to strengthen regional portfolio
Saregama India Ltd has said it acquired the popular Haryanvi music catalogue of NAV Records to strengthen its regional portfolio.
The acquisition for an undisclosed sum comprises over 6,500 tracks across Haryanvi, Punjabi, ghazals, devotional and Indie pop genres.
The deal also includes NAV’s YouTube channels, including NAV Haryanvi and Nupur Audio, which together have over 24 million subscribers, the company said in a statement.
With this acquisition, Saregama India strengthened its digital footprint and cemented a leadership position across Indian languages, including Haryanvi, where it was previously under-represented, the statement said.
Saregama India, a part of the Kolkata-based RPSG Group, and NAV will also collaborate on creating fresh Haryanvi and Punjabi content, it said.
