Saregama acquires NAV Records' Haryanvi music catalogue to strengthen regional portfolio

Saregama acquires NAV Records’ Haryanvi music catalogue to strengthen regional portfolio

The acquisition comprises over 6,500 tracks across Haryanvi, Punjabi, ghazals, devotional and Indie pop genres
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:56 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Photo: iStock
Saregama India Ltd has said it acquired the popular Haryanvi music catalogue of NAV Records to strengthen its regional portfolio.

The acquisition for an undisclosed sum comprises over 6,500 tracks across Haryanvi, Punjabi, ghazals, devotional and Indie pop genres.

The deal also includes NAV’s YouTube channels, including NAV Haryanvi and Nupur Audio, which together have over 24 million subscribers, the company said in a statement.

With this acquisition, Saregama India strengthened its digital footprint and cemented a leadership position across Indian languages, including Haryanvi, where it was previously under-represented, the statement said.

Saregama India, a part of the Kolkata-based RPSG Group, and NAV will also collaborate on creating fresh Haryanvi and Punjabi content, it said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

