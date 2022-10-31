Sarpanch candidate goes missing, Mahendragarh villagers boycott poll

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, October 30

Residents of Khatodara village here boycotted the polling for zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in protest against the ‘missing’ of a candidate for the post of gram sarpanch, Harpal, alias Babli, on Saturday night.

Special team formed A special team has been formed to trace the missing candidate after registering a case in this regard. During the probe, Harpal’s car was found from Sihara village. Vikrant Bhushan, SP

They also staged a dharna in the village to mount pressure on the police authorities so that he could be found at the earliest. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan visited the village this morning and tried to pacify them.

Except Khatodara, the polling went off peacefully in the district which recorded 70.4 percent voting. As many as 4,18,083 out of total 5,93,448 voters exercised their franchise in the elections.

“We got information that Harpal went towards Narnaul from Mahendragarh in his car last night but did not return. A special police team was formed to trace the missing candidate after registering a case in this respect. During the investigation, Harpal’s car was recovered from Sihara village where his relatives reside. Further investigation is underway,” said the SP.

JK Abhir, Deputy Commissioner, confirmed that the villagers did not participate in the polling following the disappearance of a sarpanch candidate.