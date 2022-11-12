Sarpanch candidate shot dead in Gohana village, son injured

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 11

Ahead of polling to elect sarpanches and panches, a candidate for the post of sarpanch (Dalbir, 53) was shot dead at Chhichhrana village in the Gohana area here.

Four candidates (Dalbir, Praveen, Rajesh and Ravinder) were in the fray for the post of sarpanch at Chhichhrana village. Three of them are from the general category, while Dalbir belonged to the OBC category.

Some persons belonging to upper castes allegedly wanted Dalbir to withdraw his candidature, but he refused to do so. He was shot dead last night. The situation in the village turned tense after the murder. Dalbir’s 22-year-old son Rahul also sustained two bullet injuries in the incident and is under treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan.

Following information about the incident, SP Himanshu Garg, along with DSP Mukesh Kumar and a police team, visited the spot to inquire into the matter. He also met injured Rahul in the hospital.

SP Garg said security had been provided to the deceased’s family.

Rahul told the Baroda police that his father Dalbir was contesting election for the post of sarpanch. He received a call from Tasvir of the village who told his father that former sarpanch Sandeep Chhichhrana had called him to his house to discuss poll strategy.

He, along with his father, went to Tasvir’s home on a scooty. Tasvir, Amit, Ashok and Aaditya were consuming liquor there. They warned his father Dalbir against contesting election, he alleged.

Tasvir said Raju Thekedar had ordered the killing of Dalbir. The father-son duo immediately moved from there on their scooty.

After some time, around 15 persons surrounded them in the street and opened fire on them. He alleged that the assailants — Bholu, Amit, Pradeep, Pappu, Manjeet, Rakesh (alias Rocky), Meeta and some unidentified persons — fired 20-25 rounds of bullets on them.

His father fell on the ground, while he himself sustained two bullet injuries, Rahul said. He somehow managed to run away from there and called his family members. Their family members rushed them to BPS Medical College, where doctors declared his father dead.

The Baroda police have booked 13 persons, including Tasvir, Ashok, Amit, Aditya, Sandeep, Raju Thekedar, Bholu, Amit, Pappu, Pradeep, Manjeet, Rakesh (alias Rocky) and Meeta, under various sections of the IPC.

SP Himanshu Garg claimed the situation in the village was under control.

