Candidate 'shot dead' in Haryana's Sonepat ahead of panchayat poll

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 11

A panchayat poll candidate was allegedly shot dead at Chhichdana village in Gohana area of Sonepat on Thursday, a day before polling for sarpanch and panch in the district.

The son of deceased 53-year-old Dalbir also sustained bullet injuries.

The candidate and his son were on their way home after canvassing for votes on Thursday night when the incident happened.

#Sonepat