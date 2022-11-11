Candidate 'shot dead' in Haryana's Sonepat ahead of panchayat poll

Sonepat, November 11
A panchayat poll candidate was allegedly shot dead at Chhichdana village in Gohana area of Sonepat on Thursday, a day before polling for sarpanch and panch in the district.
The son of deceased 53-year-old Dalbir also sustained bullet injuries.
The candidate and his son were on their way home after canvassing for votes on Thursday night when the incident happened.
