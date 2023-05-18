Sarpanch held for bribery

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 17

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau nabbed a sarpanch of Kurukshetra red-handed while accepting a bribe of

Rs 20,000 on behalf of an exemptee sub-inspector (ESI), who was also arrested later.

Sarpanch Sanjeev Kumar and ESI Jaswinder Singh were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A woman of Babain village accused the sarpanch of demanding Rs 30,000 on behalf of the ESI for not arresting her nephews in a case registered at the police station.