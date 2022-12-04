Sarpanch held soon after taking oath

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, December 3

Soon after taking the oath of office, Julanikhera sarpanch Narinder Singh was arrested by the Kalayat police in connection with a group clash that took place on the intervening night of November 19 and 20.

Nineteen persons have already been arrested by the police in connection with the clash. Both groups are also accused of attacking the police and damaging a police vehicle.

“Narinder Singh came to the BDPO office for getting administered the oath of office, after which he was arrested,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar.

The clash erupted between supporters of winning sarpanch Narinder Singh and defeated candidate Jasmer (alias Babli) over playing loud music, the DSP said. “We have registered a case under Sections 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 353, 109, 114 and 427 of the IPC,” he said.

Kalayat police personnel, who tried to pacify the members of both groups, were pelted with stones, causing injuries to some police personnel. A police vehicle was also damaged.