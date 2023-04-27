Sarpanch, panch dismissed for fake documents

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 26

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda dismissed a sarpanch and a panch of a village of the district for submitting fake educational certificates to contest the panchayat elections.

The action was taken against Balauli village sarpanch Shyam Singh and panch Bharat Bhushan on Monday.

As per information, Manmohan Singh and Devender Singh of Balauli village had lodged a complaint with the DC on November 9, 2022, alleging that the duo had submitted fake Class X certificates to contest the elections.

The complainants demanded the DC to get an inquiry conducted into the case following which it was marked to the District Education Officer.

“The DEO sent the inquiry report on March 22, 2023. The report found the duo’s certificates to be fake as those were issued by a bogus board,” said Jogesh Kumar, BDPO, Chhachhrauli.