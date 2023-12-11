Sarpanch shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat

PTI

Chandigarh, December 11

A sarpanch was allegedlly shot dead by unidentified persons at a village in Haryana's Sonepat district on Monday, police said.

Efforts to nab the absconding accused are under way, they added.

Chhichhrana village sarpanch Rajesh alias Raju was shot dead by the assailants in Sonepat's Gohana area, Baroda SHO Ramesh Chander said over the phone.

The victim was declared brought dead when he was taken to a hospital, the SHO said.

The police said the accused allegedly attacked Rajesh when he was going towards his farm and immediately fled the spot.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, they said.

