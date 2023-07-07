Sarpanch shot dead in Jind village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 6

The sarpanch of Kabarccha village in the Uchana subdivision of Jind district, Manish Singh, was shot dead by a group of assailants when he was sitting in his office in the village this morning.

Panchayat poll-related rivalry was stated to be the motive behind the murder. Enraged over the incident, villagers blocked the Delhi-Patiala highway passing through the village and refused to leave the highway until the accused were arrested by the police.

The police registered a case against seven persons, including three identified persons, on the complaint of Sandeep, a brother of the victim. Sandeep had named three of the family members of the sarpanch candidate Jangir Singh who lost the election against Manish by a margin of about 500 votes in the panchayat polls held earlier this year.

Sources said the sarpanch was sitting in his office when two persons entered the office. After a brief verbal exchange, the assailants opened fire at him and shot four rounds at him from a close range. He was shot in the head twice and also got bullet injuries in an arm and back, resulting in his death on the spot.

The incident created tension in the village as a large number of villagers gathered at the residence of the sarpanch and then headed wards the Delhi-Patiala highway, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The victim’s brother Sandeep lodged the complaint with the police, stating that three persons, identified as Vinay, Navdeep and Balkesh, besides four other persons, were involved in the murder of his brother.

Villagers said both Manish and Jangir were neighbours and were locked in a tight contest for the post of the sarpanch in which Manish emerged victorious.

The villagers said both families were not on talking terms after the panchayat election.

The Uchana police station SHO Ravinder said the police had registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the investigation.