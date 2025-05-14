Sarpanch suspended for backing illegal Aravalli road to aid miners

Cracking down on local complicity in illegal mining activities, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena has suspended the sarpanch of Basaimeo village for facilitating the construction of an unauthorised road through the ecologically sensitive Aravalis.

The road, allegedly built to provide access to miners from Rajasthan, was not only illegally constructed but also illicitly regularised by tampering with land records. The sarpanch, officials say, played a key role in both activities and will remain barred from official duties until an ongoing inquiry is complete.

A team comprising officials from the Forest and Wildlife Departments surveyed the site and submitted a report, based on which the suspension was ordered. According to the official suspension notice, the sarpanch was found in violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and guidelines of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which oversees forest protection across India.

“The disputed land falls under Sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), and all forms of construction are strictly prohibited in the region,” the DC said.

Preliminary findings, Meena said, showed that encroachments and illegal structures were allowed on village common land classified as ‘gair mumkin pahar’ — part of the protected Aravalli hills.

“The miners manage to thrive in the area with local connivance. Many local officials and the sarpanch changed land records to get this road legalised. We have suspended him. An inquiry is on to nab the others. The Divisional Forest Officer has been directed to register an FIR under relevant forest and conservation Acts,” said Meena.

To ensure the road cannot be revived, the district administration has constructed permanent trenches across the illegal route. “Despite previous steps, the road was restored by miners for reuse. We have now constructed deep trenches to deal with the menace,” he added.

The matter came to light after a series of complaints revealed how panchayat authorities had ignored multiple warnings. The illegal construction had been ongoing for several months and involved hill-cutting and tree-felling. Officials said donations were even collected from crusher owners in Rajasthan to fund the road work.

The issue is now under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court, which has asked the Haryana Government to submit an action taken report later this month.