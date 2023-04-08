Sarpanch suspended for fake documents

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 7

Jind DC Manoj Kumar placed the sarpanch of Gangoli village under suspension. As per a complaint against sarpanch Krishan Kumar, he used a forged Class X marksheet to contest the poll. The DC asked Safidon SDM to look into the matter and submit a report. The sarpanch’s marksheet was found forged. The officials concerned have been directed to take an official record from him.