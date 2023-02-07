Sarpanches attempt to lock BDPO’s office

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 6

A group of agitating sarpanches, who have been protesting against the e-tendering policy of the state government, today attempted to lock the Block Development and Panchayat Office in Ambala City. However, their attempt was foiled by the police. Later, Ambala BDPO Sanjay Tank managed to pacify the protesting sarpanches.

The sarpanches said they had been holding continuous protests but the government was not paying any attention to their demand. If there was no need for sarpanches, what was the need for holding panchayat elections? Similarly, there was no need for these block development and panchayat offices.

Sonu, an agitating sarpanch, said: “On the assurance given by the BDPO of raising our demands before the higher authorities, we decided not to lock the office on Monday. But we will lock the office if our demand is not accepted soon.”

Tank said: “We have requested the sarpanches to get training regarding the e-tendering for which a camp is being held at Panchayat Bhawan. The grievances raised by the sarpanches will be sent to the higher authorities.”

Similarly, a group of sarpanches attempted to lock the office in Shahazadpur block. However, the on-duty police personnel stopped the sarpanches and took them to police station, where they raised slogans against the state government.

Sarpanch Kehar Singh said due to delay in the panchayat elections, the development works came to a halt in the villages and people had to suffer even to get repair works done. He said the government was asking the sarpanches to attend training programmes, but they would not attend any training programme and continue to protest till their demands were met.