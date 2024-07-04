Sarpanches can undertake works up to Rs 21 lakh: Saini

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 3

With the Assembly elections approaching, the Haryana Government, in an attempt to appease the sarpanches, announced a slew of standard operating procedures for them yesterday.

While addressing the panchayat representatives at the state-level ‘Panchayati Raj and Sarpanch Sammelan’, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the sarpanches could now undertake development works up to Rs 21 lakh in their gram panchayats without e-tendering. Earlier, it was limited to Rs 5 lakh.

They can now claim travel expenses at the rate of Rs 16 per km while using their car or taxi for works related to the gram panchayat.

