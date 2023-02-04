Sarpanches opposing Haryana CM Khattar's event detained

Rohtak, February 3
The police detained the president, vice-president, secretary, office-bearers and members of the Haryana Sarpanches Association in the state as they decided to boycott a state-level event of CM Manohar Lal Khattar at Narwana town in Jind today.
Sources said association chief Ranbir Samain, vice-president Santosh Beniwal, secretary Vikas Khatri and other office-bearers and members, who were going towards Narwana, were detained from different toll plazas. “I was detained at the Sampla police station in Rohtak,” association secretary Khatri said.
Khattar was the chief guest at a state-level event to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas at Narwana today. Khatri said their protest was against the CM and not against the celebration of the saint’s birth anniversary.
The sarpanches have been protesting the e-tendering and right-to-recall regimes. The association had organised a show of strength at Jassia village in Rohtak on January 28, after which they gave a week’s ultimatum to the government to fulfil their demands. “Now that the deadline is over, we will hold a meeting soon to decide the strategy,” Khatri said.
